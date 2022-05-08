Irish packaging firm Zeus to spend €35m on M&A activity
The company’s operations in Ukraine are operating at between 50-60 per cent of budget, under ‘challenging’ conditions providing essential food packaging to retailers
Zeus, the Irish packaging company, has plans to spend around €35 million over the next 12 months on mergers and acquisitions.
The company provides a range of products and supply solutions into markets around the world, and last week it announced the acquisition of Agri-Flex, a Canadian agricultural supply business.
“For the current projects we are looking at, there is up to €35 million of investment. Over the coming 12 months there will hopefully be several...
