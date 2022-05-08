Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Irish packaging firm Zeus to spend €35m on M&A activity

The company’s operations in Ukraine are operating at between 50-60 per cent of budget, under ‘challenging’ conditions providing essential food packaging to retailers

Ellie Donnelly

 @@ellied798
8th May, 2022
Irish packaging firm Zeus to spend €35m on M&A activity
Zeus, based in Dublin, provides a range of products and supply solutions into markets around the world

Zeus, the Irish packaging company, has plans to spend around €35 million over the next 12 months on mergers and acquisitions.

The company provides a range of products and supply solutions into markets around the world, and last week it announced the acquisition of Agri-Flex, a Canadian agricultural supply business.

“For the current projects we are looking at, there is up to €35 million of investment. Over the coming 12 months there will hopefully be several...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Siobhan Talbot, chief executive of Glanbia: has implemented a major restructuring programme over the last two years, which is producing results

Running out of muscle: Activist investor pushes for radical shake-up of Glanbia

Companies Lorcan Allen
Siobhan Talbot, chief executive of Glanbia: met with activist investor Gianluca Ferrari. Picture: Maura Hickey

Glanbia chiefs meet the activist investor urging radical overhaul

Companies Lorcan Allen
Seaplane IO’s new platform makes it easier to deploy multi-region and multi-cloud applications without managing infrastructure

Sequoia leads $15m raise for Irish cloud solution platform

Companies Charlie Taylor
Joanne Somers, chief executive of Celtic Linen: ‘Nothing could have prepared us for the rise in gas prices over the last few months.’ Picture: Patrick Browne

Celtic Linen boss calls for emergency energy supports for struggling firms

Companies Lorcan Allen

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1