Irish packaging firm Zeus to spend €35m on M&A activity

Zeus, the Irish packaging company, has plans to spend around €35 million over the next 12 months on mergers and acquisitions.

The company provides a range of products and supply solutions into markets around the world, and last week it announced the acquisition of Agri-Flex, a Canadian agricultural supply business.

“For the current projects we are looking at, there is up to €35 million of investment. Over the coming 12 months there will hopefully be several...