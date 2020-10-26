Monday October 26, 2020
Irish-owned tech firm to create 170 jobs after securing $56m in funding

LearnUpon’s cloud-based learning management system is used by more than 1,000 companies to deliver online training

26th October, 2020
LearnUpon, co-founded by Des Anderson, left, and Brendan Noud has carved out a reputation in the area of cloud-based learning management systems (LMS) and is used by more than 1,000 companies to deliver online training to employees, customers and partners.

An Irish-owned tech company plans to create 170 jobs in the next 18 months after securing $56 million in funding this week.

LearnUpon has carved out a reputation in the area of cloud-based learning management systems (LMS) and is used by more than 1,000 companies to deliver online training to employees, customers and partners.

The company was established in 2011 by Brendan Noud, chief executive, and Des Anderson, its chief technology officer who is based in Serbia, where LearnUpon...

