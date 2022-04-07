Irish mobile and cloud security specialist CWSI acquires Blaud

CWSI, the Irish mobile and cloud security specialist, has made its second acquisition in a year, as it announced it has secured €21 million in investment.

The company has acquired Dutch cyber security firm Blaud for an undisclosed sum, in a move that it said will lead to revenues of over €20 million post-deal competition.

Founded in 2011 by Ronan Murphy, CWSI manages security and other services for mobile devices used by companies such as...