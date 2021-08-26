Irish medtech firm Neuromod Devices sets up US subsidiary
The company, which specialises in treatment of tinnitus, announces three US-based executive appointments as it seeks FDA approval for its product
Neuromod Devices, the Irish medical device company specialising in the treatment of tinnitus, has announced the establishment of Neuromod USA Inc, a subsidiary headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.
The company also announced the appointment of three executives to Neuromod USA’s leadership team as the newly formed business prepares to enter the US market with its medical device for tinnitus treatment, pending approval from the Food and Drug Administration.
Stephanie Glowacki has been appointed...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Out of Office: Axel Springer acquires Politico for $1bn and Emmanuel Macron visits Ireland
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Nine out of ten Irish businesses report a rise in cyberattacks in past year
EY Ireland’s Global Information Security Survey 2021 found that more than half of Irish businesses say they are more exposed to a potential major breach than they should be
BlackRock’s Irish renewables arm doubles assets to nearly €10bn
The firm has been folded into a larger Irish subsidiary of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset management company
Out of Office: Dublin pedestrianisation to be extended and Electric Picnic calls for rethink
Your essential round-up of the latest business news