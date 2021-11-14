Irish medtech firm in talks with pharma about oral Covid vaccine

An Irish medical technology company is in talks with multinational pharmaceutical firms after developing a method of orally administering vaccines which it claims could add new impetus to the global Covid-19 inoculation effort.

InsuCaps, a sister company to AnaBio, the well-known biotechnology business, has developed a method of delivering vaccines through the mouth.

The pill-based formula, which is patented globally, could remove the need for invasive and costly injections to help protect people against the...