Sunday February 2, 2020
Irish Life reassures spooked investors over cash and liquidity

Move come as funds industry is reeling by Aviva’s decision to bring in moratorium on customers making redemptions

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
2nd February, 2020
Irish Life has been rocked by a decision by Aviva and its subsidiary Friends First to introduce a moratorium on customers making redemptions

Irish Life has moved to assure investors that it has a good level of cash and liquidity in its property funds, as the insurance industry attempts to shore up confidence following a sudden increase in withdrawals of cash.

The multibillion-euro funds industry has been rocked by a decision by Aviva and its subsidiary Friends First to introduce a moratorium on customers making redemptions and by Irish Life and Zurich to reduce the value of their...

