Irish grocery start-up Buymie raises €380,000 in additional funding

Buymie, the Irish home-grown grocery delivery start-up, has raised an additional €380,000 in funding, bringing the total amount raised to date up to €15.5 million.

Keith Weed, who served as chief marketing officer at Unilever, the British home goods multinational, until his retirement in 2019, was among the investors for this most recent round, having put an additional €58,300 into the grocery buying platform, bringing the total amount that the veteran British businessman has invested...