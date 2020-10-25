Irish gig economy app expects to sign up 30,000 users by January

Gigable, an Irish app aimed at the freelance economy, expects to sign up almost 30,000 people by year end as Covid-19 boosts restaurant deliveries and the demand for drivers.

John Ryan, founder of the company, said that the number is up from 7,000 since before the pandemic took hold and growth accelerated as restaurants sought freelance drivers.

Gigable allows freelance workers to connect with delivery jobs offered by restaurants in Ireland and Britain.