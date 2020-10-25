Sunday October 25, 2020
Irish gig economy app expects to sign up 30,000 users by January

Gigable allows freelance workers to connect with delivery jobs from restaurants in Ireland and Britain and has seen its business accelerate since start of pandemic

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
25th October, 2020
John Ryan, founder and chief executive of Gigable: Covid-19 has boosted business as restaurants seek freelance drivers

Gigable, an Irish app aimed at the freelance economy, expects to sign up almost 30,000 people by year end as Covid-19 boosts restaurant deliveries and the demand for drivers.

John Ryan, founder of the company, said that the number is up from 7,000 since before the pandemic took hold and growth accelerated as restaurants sought freelance drivers.

Gigable allows freelance workers to connect with delivery jobs offered by restaurants in Ireland and Britain.

