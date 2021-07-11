Irish founders cash in as logistics group Syncreon sells for $1.2bn

Brian Enright and his family have cashed in their minority stake in Syncreon, the global transport and logistics group they built up over decades, as part of a $1.2 billion sale of the business.

Dubai-based DP World is acquiring 100 per cent of Syncreon and Enright will continue to lead the business after the sale is complete.

“The management team have agreed to stay on, that was pretty important,” Enright told the Business Post last week. “I’ve...