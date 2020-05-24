Irish-founded consultancy invests in Ethyca and Dfinity

Irish-founded consultancy 150 Bond has made a number of investments in its clients, including a US privacy start-up and a billion-dollar blockchain computing firm.

The New York-based consultancy, established by Daire Hickey and Jennifer Ok, has also signed a significant deal to work with Alphabet, Google’s parent firm, on its new infrastructure fund called Sidewalk Infrastructure Partners (SIP).

Hickey, co-founder of the Web Summit tech conference, established the consultancy firm 150 Bond in 2017...