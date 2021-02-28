Subscribe Today
Irish firms could face fines of up to €10m for failure to prevent cyberattacks

Department of Communications running public consultation process on EU’s plans to toughen cyber security rules

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
28th February, 2021
Let’s not wait and see what a digital virus is going to do, because that could cause even greater disruption said Cathal Berry

Irish companies could be fined up to €10 million for failing to prevent cyberattacks under new EU plans. They would also be legally obliged to report all cyber attacks to the state’s National Cyber Security Centre.

The Department of Communications is currently running a public consultation process on the EU’s plans to toughen up the cyber security rules. The plans would expand the rules to cover Big Tech companies as well as medium...

