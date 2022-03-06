Irish fintech Strikepay to raise €5m ahead of leap abroad

Strikepay, the Irish fintech firm set up in 2020, is aiming for up to $500 million in sales, tips and donations to be made through its platform by 2023 as it plans expansion into new international markets.

The Dublin-based start-up company, which was co-founded by entrepreneurs Oli Cavanagh and Charles Dowd, plans to enter the British market this year and has its sights set on the US in 2023. As part of this expansion, Strikepay is seeking to...