Irish e-scooter firm clears €400k crowdfunding target

An Irish electric scooter sharing business has already cleared its crowdfunding target of €400,000 with over three weeks remaining in its campaign.

Zipp Mobility, based in Dublin, had raised over €450,000 through the Spark Crowdfunding platform at the time of publication. The crowdfunding is part of a campaign to raise €1 million in total, with the balance coming from private investors.

The funding will be used to expand its operation in Britain, where it is...