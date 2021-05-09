Subscribe Today
Irish e-scooter firm clears €400k crowdfunding target

Dublin-based Zipp Mobility aims to expand its business in Britain, where it is already operating in three towns

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
9th May, 2021
Charlie Gleeson and Ben Duffy of Zipp scooters Pic: Fergal Phillips

An Irish electric scooter sharing business has already cleared its crowdfunding target of €400,000 with over three weeks remaining in its campaign.

Zipp Mobility, based in Dublin, had raised over €450,000 through the Spark Crowdfunding platform at the time of publication. The crowdfunding is part of a campaign to raise €1 million in total, with the balance coming from private investors.

The funding will be used to expand its operation in Britain, where it is...

