Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Irish drinks producers confident they will not be affected by CO2 shortage

High gas prices could still lead to rising prices for consumers, according to an industry spokesman

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
24th September, 2021
Irish drinks producers confident they will not be affected by CO2 shortage
C&C Group says it is ‘insulated’ from ‘current market issues’ due to its CO2 recovery infrastructure. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Drinks producers in Ireland say they are not facing a production crisis due to a shortage of industrial CO2, similar to that which has faced British firms in the past week.

Industrial CO2 is required for food preservation, animal slaughter, and carbonated drinks production and sale. Food producers source CO2 gas from fertiliser factories as it is a by-product of fertiliser manufacturing.

Gas prices in Britain soared due to a lack of wind to power...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

McGregor was the world’s highest-paid athlete in 2020 according to Forbes

Profits up 38% at Conor McGregor’s Irish firm as cash pile grows by €9.5m

Companies Donal MacNamee 1 day ago

Out of Office: Aer Lingus defends cost-cuting; 200 jobs created in Galway

Companies Donal MacNamee 2 days ago
Marc Benioff’s speech lacked the vim of some previous years but it was a step up on 2020

Salesforce chief executive Benioff is centre stage again

Companies Emmet Ryan 3 days ago
The professional services firm will be staffing its seven offices across Northern Ireland and Ireland and just over a quarter, 210, of the new jobs will be outside of Dublin. Picture: Getty

EY to create 816 new jobs across Ireland

Companies Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 4 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1