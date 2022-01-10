Irish drinks company begins accepting cryptocurrency
Winelab hopes other companies follow their lead and business-to-business crypto payments will be more possible
An Irish drinks company has begun accepting cryptocurrency payments and hopes to deal with other businesses in crypto in the future.
Winelab began accepting cryptocurrencies on WineLab.ie last week and hopes to pay suppliers in cryptocurrencies for speed and value for money, Ronan Farrell, Winelab founder said.
Six cryptocurrencies are currently accepted, Farrell said: Ethereum, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and two stablecoins pegged to the US dollar: Dai and USD Coin.
