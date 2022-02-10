Subscribe Today
Irish Distillers sees record sales of Jameson whiskey

The company sold 5.8 million cases of Jameson whiskey in the first six months of its financial year up to December 2021

Cónal Thomas
10th February, 2022
Conor McQuaid, Chairman and CEO of Irish Distillers said new generations of consumers and changing lifestyles are boosting this growth.

Irish Distillers said it sold 5.8 million cases of Jameson whiskey in the first six months of its financial year up to December 2021.

This is the highest ever first half sales volume for Jameson and was an increase of 22 per cent on the same period last year.

Jameson recorded volume growth in key markets including the US (up 8 per cent), the UK (up 16 per cent) and South Africa (up 41 per cent).

