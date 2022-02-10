Irish Distillers sees record sales of Jameson whiskey
The company sold 5.8 million cases of Jameson whiskey in the first six months of its financial year up to December 2021
Irish Distillers said it sold 5.8 million cases of Jameson whiskey in the first six months of its financial year up to December 2021.
This is the highest ever first half sales volume for Jameson and was an increase of 22 per cent on the same period last year.
Jameson recorded volume growth in key markets including the US (up 8 per cent), the UK (up 16 per cent) and South Africa (up 41 per cent).
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Aldi agrees new two-year deal with Velo Coffee Roasters
Half a million bags of coffee will be supplied to the supermarket chain over the next two years by the Cork firm
Smurfit Kappa earnings top €1.7bn as it hikes shareholder dividend by 10%
Analysts at Davy praised the Group’s ‘incredible resilience’ in navigating a quarter of ‘unprecedented energy volatility and supply chain challenges’
Center Parcs chief executive to step down after more than 20 years in role
Martin Dalby will move into the position of non-executive chairman of the upmarket holiday village operator, which is reportedly preparing for a billion-pound auction of the business
4,500 businesses kept afloat with government supports during pandemic
New report indicates that many retail and hospitality businesses evaded insolvency with the help of state aid but are currently on ‘life support’