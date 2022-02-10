Irish Distillers sees record sales of Jameson whiskey

Irish Distillers said it sold 5.8 million cases of Jameson whiskey in the first six months of its financial year up to December 2021.

This is the highest ever first half sales volume for Jameson and was an increase of 22 per cent on the same period last year.

Jameson recorded volume growth in key markets including the US (up 8 per cent), the UK (up 16 per cent) and South Africa (up 41 per cent).