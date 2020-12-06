Irish Coca-Cola subsidiary tightens belt ahead of dividend payment

The Irish subsidiary of Coca-Cola reduced its share capital earlier this year ahead of a potential €8 billion dividend payment to its Cayman Islands parent company.

The subsidiary, European Refreshments Limited, has already paid out more than €5 billion over the last four years in share capital and dividends to Atlantic Industries, its Cayman Island parent company.

Nearly €500 million of that was paid this year, with €360 million in dividends and €100 million in...