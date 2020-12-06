Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Irish Coca-Cola subsidiary tightens belt ahead of dividend payment

Share capital reduced ahead of possible €8 billion payout to Cayman Islands parent

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
6th December, 2020
Irish Coca-Cola subsidiary tightens belt ahead of dividend payment
The Irish subsidiary of Coca-Cola reduced its share capital earlier this year ahead of a potential €8 billion dividend payment to its Cayman Islands parent company

The Irish subsidiary of Coca-Cola reduced its share capital earlier this year ahead of a potential €8 billion dividend payment to its Cayman Islands parent company.

The subsidiary, European Refreshments Limited, has already paid out more than €5 billion over the last four years in share capital and dividends to Atlantic Industries, its Cayman Island parent company.

Nearly €500 million of that was paid this year, with €360 million in dividends and €100 million in...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1