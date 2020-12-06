Irish Coca-Cola subsidiary tightens belt ahead of dividend payment
Share capital reduced ahead of possible €8 billion payout to Cayman Islands parent
The Irish subsidiary of Coca-Cola reduced its share capital earlier this year ahead of a potential €8 billion dividend payment to its Cayman Islands parent company.
The subsidiary, European Refreshments Limited, has already paid out more than €5 billion over the last four years in share capital and dividends to Atlantic Industries, its Cayman Island parent company.
Nearly €500 million of that was paid this year, with €360 million in dividends and €100 million in...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team