Irish chief executives more optimistic than peers across the world

Irish business leaders are more confident of growth than their peers around the world, according to new research.

Some 60 per cent of company bosses here remain “somewhat confident” about the prospects for revenue growth at their firms in the next 12 months, compared to just 45 per cent across the globe.

The CEO Pulse Survey by PwC is part of ongoing research from 67 countries, including Ireland, and has gleaned the views of nearly 700 business leaders...