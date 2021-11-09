Irish CBD drinks company Parachute wins Dunnes listing

Parachute, an Irish CBD drink company, has won a national listing with Dunnes Stores.

The deal, which will see the brand’s CBD-infused fizzy drinks stocked in 98 Dunnes Stores nationwide, will be worth approximately €150,000 in yearly revenue to the drinks company.

“This is our biggest listing to date,” Alan Shubotham, director of sales at Parachute, said. “It’s a big boost. It’s our biggest listing to date in terms of rolling out across an...