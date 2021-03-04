Irish arm of telecoms firm J2 gets €308m cash injection from US parent company

J2 Global, a billion-dollar US telecoms and digital media conglomerate, has ploughed €308 million into its Irish subsidiary after a multi-million-euro internal shift.

The deal comes after the international company moved to liquidate its Irish holding company, called J2 Global Holdings Limited.

J2 owns Mashable and gaming website IGN, as well as tech website Geek.com. It recorded revenues of almost €1.4 billion in 2019.