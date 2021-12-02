Subscribe Today
Irish arm of Otterbox ‘significantly outperformed’ expectations last year as revenues reached €46m

Phone case manufacturer employs 70 people at its European headquarters in Cork

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
2nd December, 2021
Otter reported a narrow profit last year despite the ‘significant challenge’ of Covid-19. Picture: Getty

The Irish arm of Otterbox, the smartphone case manufacturer, outperformed expectations last year as revenues reached €46.34 million.

The company, which opened its European headquarters in Cork more than ten years ago, said it had “significantly over-performed” in 2020 despite the impact of the pandemic.

After a loss of €875,000 in 2019, Otter Products EMEA reported a narrow post-tax profit of €74,661 last year, accounts filed by the company show. Operating profit was up...

