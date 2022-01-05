Irish arm of Free Now says supply of drivers is a ‘principal risk’ to business
Turnover dropped by more than a quarter at MyTaxi Network Ireland Limited last year as pandemic ‘heavily impacted’ business
Free Now, the taxi-hailing app, has warned that the supply of drivers is posing a significant risk to its Irish business.
The company, which suffered a significant drop-off in revenue last year due to the pandemic, listed the supply of drivers as a “principal risk” in its most recent accounts, which cover the period until December 31, 2020.
Directors at MyTaxi Network Ireland Limited, which has traded as Free Now in Ireland since 2019, said...
