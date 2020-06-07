Sunday June 7, 2020
Irish Amazon staff got almost €40m of shares last year

The move brings to more than €150m the value of shares given to staff at Amazon’s Irish subsidiaries

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
7th June, 2020
Amazon has two key divisions in Ireland, its Support Services and its Data Services

Amazon staff in Ireland were given nearly €40 million worth of shares in the company in 2019, and stand to receive $200 million more (€178 million) in shares still to be distributed, company accounts show.

Every year, Amazon’s Irish subsidiaries grant what are called restricted stock units (RSUs) to its employees as an incentive to stay with the company. The RSUs tend to vest at no cost to the employee over the course of two to four...

