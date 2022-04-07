Ireland’s largest film and TV studio to be built by 2024
Nearly €300 million is to be spent on Greystones Media Campus
Ireland’s largest film and TV studio is to be built in Greystones, Co Wicklow and is projected to open in 2024.
Nearly €300 million is to be spent on Greystones Media Campus. Once open, the campus will contribute to creating an estimated 1,500 jobs. A projected 450 jobs are to be created during construction.
The project is being developed by Hackman Capital Partners and Square Mile Capital Management, who last year purchased Ardmore Studio and Troy...
