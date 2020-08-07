Friday August 7, 2020
Ireland’s biggest landlord reports 30 per cent increase in rental income

Ires Reit has published results that cover the first half of the year. Here are the key takeaways

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
7th August, 2020
Rents at more expensive properties have decreased the most due to a more limited pool of tenants, Isis Reit said

The half-year results for Ires Reit show the company has significantly increased its portfolio by 35 per cent, year-on-year.

The country’s biggest landlord controlled 3,739 rental units in Ireland at the end of June, compared to 2,771 last year, across 42 properties in Dublin and Cork.

The company has added a further 95 homes at Hansfield Wood, Dublin, to its portfolio, since the end of June which means the Ires Reit now has 3,834 units.

