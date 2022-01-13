Ireland one of two Just Eat European markets not to employ delivery riders
The lack of action has been met with disappointment by workers’ representatives and politicians
Ireland is one of only two EU markets where Just Eat, the takeaway service, has not employed its delivery workers.
Nearly 18 months ago Just Eat Takeaway.com said they would stop using gig economy workers to increase job security and provide the benefits of employment such as holiday and sick pay.
In that time all EU countries in which the company operates, except for Ireland and Slovakia, have employed delivery riders.
