Ireland one of four EU states not to impose market abuse sanctions

Latvia, Slovakia and the Czech Republic are the only other EU member states not to punish wrongdoing under laws that came into effect in 2016

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
15th December, 2021
The Market Abuse Regulations (Mar) govern insider trading, market manipulation and unlawful disclosure of inside information. Picture: Getty

Ireland is one of only four EU countries to have never imposed any sanctions under the current European market abuse law.

The Central Bank review found that the risk of market abuse has increased due to new technologies and the pandemic, and identified the need for significant improvements and to raise standards across businesses to prevent abuse.

Ireland, Latvia, Slovakia and the Czech Republic are the only EU member states not to impose sanctions under...

