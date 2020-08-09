Investor group bids to delay the appointment of new Aryzta CFO

A replacement chief financial officer should not be appointed to Aryzta until after the election of new board members, the activist investor group stalking the Irish-Swiss food company has said.

Veraison, a Swiss investment fund, has written to Gary McCann, Aryzta’s chairman, following the unexpected departure of Frederic Pflanz, the company’s financial chief. Arytza said that Pflanz was leaving in December to take up a role elsewhere.

In a letter to...