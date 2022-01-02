Investor Anderson grows stake in Ormonde to over 24 per cent

Tom Anderson, the veteran stock market investor, has pushed his stake in Ormonde Mining to 24.41 per cent, further boosting his influence over the company.

Anderson, who is a member of the Ward Anderson cinema dynasty, and the owner of the Empire Cinemas chain in Britain, now has a stake which is worth just over €1 million at the company’s current share price of just below 1 cent.

He has been building his stake steadily...