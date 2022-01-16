Investment funds buy €260m worth of Kingspan shares

Two of the world’s biggest investment funds spent more than €260 million combined to build their stakes in Kingspan, the Cavan insulation company.

Fidelity Investments, which has more than $4 trillion in assets under management, bought €87 million worth of shares last week to push its stake to 4 per cent.

Capital Group, the Los Angeles-based fund with $2.6 trillion in assets under management, bought €175 million worth of shares to bring its stake to 9.04...