Investment firm says nearly a third of its property income is ‘at risk’

A property company owned by Nick Furlong, the low-key Irish investor, has said nearly a third of its property income is “at risk” as a result of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

Vevey Management values its annual income from its property investments at around €12 million and said that about €4 million of this income is at risk.

In a note to the latest accounts the directors, who include Furlong and his son Paul, said...