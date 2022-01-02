Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Intel set to confirm that €80bn plant won’t be built here

Ireland’s strained energy infrastructure and potential delays in the planning system may have influenced the likely decision

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
2nd January, 2022
Intel set to confirm that €80bn plant won’t be built here
Intel: the US microchip giant is expected to select Germany as the preferred location of two new semiconductor mega-facilities

Intel’s plans to locate a new €80 billion semiconductor facility in Germany and not Ireland are expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks, the Business Post understands.

Ireland was one of three countries on a shortlist drawn up by Intel, along with Germany and Poland, as the potential home of a major new microchip production facility in Europe as it seeks to gain back market share in the global chip...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Dermot Desmond is likely to get new shares in his company, Mountain Province, under the proposed arrangement. Picture: Sportimage/Paul Thomas

Desmond to invest €50m in Canadian diamond mine company

Companies Barry J Whyte
Veteran stock market investor Tom Anderson: has been building his stake in Ormonde steadily over the last two years. Picture: Jason Clarke

Investor Anderson grows stake in Ormonde to over 24 per cent

Companies Barry J Whyte
Valeo now owns a portfolio of household-name brands such as Batchelors

Revenues at US-backed Dublin firm Valeo topped €1bn in 2020

Companies Lorcan Allen
Dunnes Stores in Belfast. In the company’s accounts for 2020, the directors noted that ‘Covid-19 is having a material impact on the operations of our business’. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA

Dunnes makes loss of £8.1m in North despite cost-cutting

Companies Barry J Whyte

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1