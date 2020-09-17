Insurance companies accused of anti-competitive cooperation

A number of the biggest insurance firms operating in Ireland have been accused of engaging in anti-competitive cooperation over a 21-month period.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has today issued preliminary findings to AIG Europe SA; Allianz PLC; Axa Insurance DAC; Aviva Insurance Limited; FBD Insurance PLC; Brokers Ireland, formerly the Irish Brokers Association, and AA Ireland Limited.

The preliminary findings allege that these organisations engaged in anti-competitive cooperation during 2015 and 2016.