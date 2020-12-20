‘Instead of creating world-class rugby players, we’re creating world class companies’

Patrick Walsh, chief executive of Dogpatch Labs, has just successfully led a consortium of start-up hubs to take over the National Digital Research Centre (NDRC), with one goal in mind. He wants to make the N in NDRC count for more.

Dublin-based Dogpatch Labs, along with Republic of Work in Cork, Portershed in Galway and RDI Hub in Killorglin, Co Kerry, have taken over from the management group that has been running NDRC since its...