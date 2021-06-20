Induction Healthcare in €30 million Australian medtech deal

Induction Healthcare, the British-based listed medtech company where Irish businessman Dermot Desmond is a shareholder, has acquired Attend Anywhere in a deal worth €30 million.

The £68 million market cap AIM listed company is funding the deal for the video medical consultation provider through a £25 million (€30 million) share placing that it expects to significantly boost future revenues.

Melbourne-based Attend Anywhere is being bought for an initial £15.56 million in cash plus stock worth...