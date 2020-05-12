Independence of Digicel board is questioned by Fitch

Fitch, the credit ratings agency, has said it has concerns about the independence of the board of Digicel, the mobile phone company owned by Denis O’Brien.

Fitch downgraded its credit rating on a number of Digicel’s subsidiaries following the company’s decision to take an interest-free period on some of its debt in April.

Digicel is close to finalising a major restructuring of its debt, prompting agencies to review their...