Tuesday May 12, 2020
Independence of Digicel board is questioned by Fitch

A debt restructuring at Denis O’Brien’s phone company has prompted the credit ratings agency to downgrade two Digicel subsidiaries

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
12th May, 2020
An advertisement for Digicel in Haiti where it is the largest mobile phone company

Fitch, the credit ratings agency, has said it has concerns about the independence of the board of Digicel, the mobile phone company owned by Denis O’Brien.

Fitch downgraded its credit rating on a number of Digicel’s subsidiaries following the company’s decision to take an interest-free period on some of its debt in April.

Digicel is close to finalising a major restructuring of its debt, prompting agencies to review their...

