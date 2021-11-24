Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Indeed’s Irish arm swings into loss as firm ‘cautious’ over fluctuating Covid restrictions

Turnover also decreased at the recruitment firm, which said the pandemic ‘continued to have a broad impact on business performance’

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
24th November, 2021
Indeed’s Irish arm swings into loss as firm ‘cautious’ over fluctuating Covid restrictions
Indeed posted a loss of €5m in 2020 after recording a post-tax profit of €128m the previous year. Picture: RollingNews.ie

The Irish arm of Indeed, the online recruitment company, fell into a loss last year as the pandemic shuttered businesses across many sectors.

The company said the continuous relaxation and reintroduction of Covid-19 restrictions made it difficult to predict future business developments and noted that its outlook “remains cautious” as a result.

Accounts filed by the company, a subsidiary of Recruit Holdings Co, a Japanese-headquartered firm, show it posted a loss of €5.05...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

All the business news you need to know in one place

Out of Office: ECB ‘serious’ about ending pandemic bond buying scheme; Turkish lira plummets

Companies Eva Short
HJ Heinz Company Ireland said ‘aggressive’ promotional activity from competitors was a challenge to business. Picture: Getty

Heinz Ireland increases profits despite falling market share in baked beans

Companies Donal MacNamee
Pat McDonagh, the owner of Supermac’s, said Covid was the ‘principal risk’ affecting the business. Picture: Michael Dillon

Supermac’s cuts workforce by 25% as revenues fall by €48m

Companies Donal MacNamee
Dermot Smurfit, the chief executive of GAN, said he still expects the business to hit its target of annual revenues of between $500 million and $600 million by 2026. Picture: Bryan Meade

Dermot Smurfit sells $2.5 million worth of his shares in GAN

Companies Barry J Whyte

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1