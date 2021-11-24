Indeed’s Irish arm swings into loss as firm ‘cautious’ over fluctuating Covid restrictions

The Irish arm of Indeed, the online recruitment company, fell into a loss last year as the pandemic shuttered businesses across many sectors.

The company said the continuous relaxation and reintroduction of Covid-19 restrictions made it difficult to predict future business developments and noted that its outlook “remains cautious” as a result.

Accounts filed by the company, a subsidiary of Recruit Holdings Co, a Japanese-headquartered firm, show it posted a loss of €5.05...