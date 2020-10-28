Indeed quadrupled its Irish profits to €128m in 2019

Profits increased more than four-fold at Indeed’s Irish wing last year, with the subsidiary recording an after-tax profit of more than €128 million.
Despite the bumper year, Indeed is wary that it could be hit with a decline in revenues in the near future as firms curb hiring due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The online jobs advertisement company opened its Irish office in 2012 and now has more than 1,100 staff in Ireland.
