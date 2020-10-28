Wednesday October 28, 2020
Indeed quadrupled its Irish profits to €128m in 2019

The online jobs platform also recorded record turnover but is wary of a potential hit to revenues as pandemic curbs recruitment

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
28th October, 2020
Indeed employed a total of 1,176 staff in its Irish office in 2019. Photo: Leon Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Profits increased more than four-fold at Indeed’s Irish wing last year, with the subsidiary recording an after-tax profit of more than €128 million.

Despite the bumper year, Indeed is wary that it could be hit with a decline in revenues in the near future as firms curb hiring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The online jobs advertisement company opened its Irish office in 2012 and now has more than 1,100 staff in Ireland.

