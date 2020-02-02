Inbhear sold for €14 million to Britain’s Sanne Group

Inbhear, a north Dublin fund administration and services company, has been sold for just over €14 million to Britain’s Sanne Group.

Inbhear’s owners Gavin Gray and Michael Purtill will receive an upfront payment of €6.6 million and could reap a further €7.8 million depending on whether Inbhear hits certain financial targets over the next three years.

Sanne said it snapped up the Irish company to boost its presence in Dublin and...