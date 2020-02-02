Sunday February 2, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Inbhear sold for €14 million to Britain’s Sanne Group

Jersey-based Sanne snapped up fund admin and services company to boost its presence in Dublin and give it a foothold in the Cayman Islands

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
2nd February, 2020

Inbhear, a north Dublin fund administration and services company, has been sold for just over €14 million to Britain’s Sanne Group.

Inbhear’s owners Gavin Gray and Michael Purtill will receive an upfront payment of €6.6 million and could reap a further €7.8 million depending on whether Inbhear hits certain financial targets over the next three years.

Sanne said it snapped up the Irish company to boost its presence in Dublin and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Irish Life reassures spooked investors over cash and liquidity

Move come as funds industry is reeling by Aviva’s decision to bring in moratorium on customers making redemptions

Ian Guider | 2 hours ago

Glenveagh aims to forward fund Dublin docklands site

The property company’s two-hectare site near the IFSC will probably be sold into the private rental sector

Ian Guider | 2 hours ago

Corlytics planning to raise €10m in fresh funding round

Fintech firm tripled revenues year on year as it added several major clients in 2019 including Barclays and BNP Paribas

Róisín Burke | 2 hours ago