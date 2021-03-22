In The Style Group closed with a market cap of £123 million after its first week’s trading

In The Style Group, the fashion retailer that launched on the AIM market, closed last week with a market cap of £123 million after its first week’s trading.

The company is backed by Irish private equity firm Causeway Capital, which has a 14.5 per cent shareholding.

It launched on the London Stock Exchange’s junior market on Monday last, placing five million new shares and 24 million existing shares at 200p each. Its share...