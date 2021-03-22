In The Style Group closed with a market cap of £123 million after its first week’s trading
Company is backed by Causeway Capital, the Irish private equity firm
In The Style Group, the fashion retailer that launched on the AIM market, closed last week with a market cap of £123 million after its first week’s trading.
The company is backed by Irish private equity firm Causeway Capital, which has a 14.5 per cent shareholding.
It launched on the London Stock Exchange’s junior market on Monday last, placing five million new shares and 24 million existing shares at 200p each. Its share...
