In The Style Group closed with a market cap of £123 million after its first week’s trading

Company is backed by Causeway Capital, the Irish private equity firm

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
22nd March, 2021
The company launched on the London Stock Exchange’s junior market on Monday last, placing five million new shares and 24 million existing shares at 200p each. Its share price stood at 235p at close on Friday

In The Style Group, the fashion retailer that launched on the AIM market, closed last week with a market cap of £123 million after its first week’s trading.

The company is backed by Irish private equity firm Causeway Capital, which has a 14.5 per cent shareholding.

