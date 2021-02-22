Subscribe Today
IDA plans media campaign in Europe ahead of steep decline in FDI projects

The agency has sought the services of a public relations firm to secure glowing reviews of ‘Ireland's pro-business proposition’ in outlets such as Sky News, Reuters, Bloomberg, BBC, The Guardian, The FT and Le Monde

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
22nd February, 2021
Coverage which promotes Ireland as a country in which to invest will be sought in key media outlets across Britain and Europe, such as Le Monde in France. Picture: Getty

IDA Ireland is plotting a communications offensive in media outlets across Germany, France and the UK as it reacts to a predicted rapid decline in the FDI projects into western Europe in the coming years.

The Irish state’s inward investment agency has sought the services of a new external public relations agency in Europe to secure glowing reviews of “Ireland's pro-business proposition” in key media outlets.

IDA Ireland has said the...

