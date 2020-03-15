Icon chiefs share €9m in pay and bonuses

The two executive directors of the low-profile Irish drug testing giant Icon shared almost €9 million in pay and bonuses last year.

The company's chief executive, Dr Steve Cutler, was paid a total of $7.6 million (€6.85 million) in 2019, according to regulatory filing by the company this month.

The filing shows Dr Cutler was paid a basic salary of $1.12 million and he received pension contributions of $178,000. The bulk of Dr Cutler’s compensation was made...