Sunday March 15, 2020
Icon chiefs share €9m in pay and bonuses

Regulatory filing reveals the 2019 earnings of heads of Irish drug-testing company, which employs 15,000 people worldwide

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
15th March, 2020
Icon’s chief financial officer, Brendan Brennan, earned just over €2 million in total

The two executive directors of the low-profile Irish drug testing giant Icon shared almost €9 million in pay and bonuses last year.

The company's chief executive, Dr Steve Cutler, was paid a total of $7.6 million (€6.85 million) in 2019, according to regulatory filing by the company this month.

The filing shows Dr Cutler was paid a basic salary of $1.12 million and he received pension contributions of $178,000. The bulk of Dr Cutler’s compensation was made...

