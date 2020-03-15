Icon chiefs share €9m in pay and bonuses

The two executive directors of the low-profile Irish drug testing giant Icon shared almost €9 million in pay and bonuses last year.
The company's chief executive, Dr Steve Cutler, was paid a total of $7.6 million (€6.85 million) in 2019, according to regulatory filing by the company this month.
The filing shows Dr Cutler was paid a basic salary of $1.12 million and he received pension contributions of $178,000. The bulk of Dr Cutler’s compensation was made...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team