ICG executives benefit from €3.5m in share-based payments

Top executives at Irish Continental Group (ICG), the owner of Irish Ferries, were granted more than €3.5 million worth of share-based payments this month, as part of the company’s executive share incentive scheme – the shares can be vested in three years’ time.

Stock market documents show that last week several ICG executives sold shares that had been vested to them as part of a 2018 share incentive scheme, totalling nearly €575,000.

Eamonn...