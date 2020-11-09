Iarnród Éireann gets up to speed with $11m ticketing system

Iarnród Éireann has spent more than $11 million on a deal that will deliver improvements to its ticketing system over the next seven years, the rail company has said.

The multimillion-euro contract will help Irish Rail to keep pace with new customer demands by automatically providing system upgrades over the life of the agreement, which stretches to 2027.

Cubic Corporation, a San Diego-based systems provider to the transport and defence markets, has been awarded...