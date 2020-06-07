Huge US mutual fund spends €180m to raise Ryanair sake to 4.3%

The Capital Group, a trillion-dollar US mutual fund, has spent nearly €180 million since March to increase its stake in Ryanair from 2.8 per cent to 4.3 per cent, stock exchange filings show.
Like virtually all of the world’s airlines, Ryanair has been hit by the impact of flight restrictions since early March.
Last month, it announced that its May traffic had fallen by 99.5 per cent compared to the previous year, with only 70,000...
