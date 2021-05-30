HR tech start-up seeks €3m in new round of seed funding

Eppione Solutions, the Irish HR tech start-up, is seeking to raise €3 million from new investors as part of its second seed-funding round.

The company, which was founded by David Kindlon, Neil Fallon and Ernest Legrand in 2016, has developed a software platform that allows businesses to manage employee benefits such as pensions and healthcare, as well as roster employees for shift work, annual leave and, increasingly, remote working days.

The platform also provides data analytics...