Monday March 2, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Companies

How Fexco became a success story in the Kingdom

The employees of Kerry-based financial services behemoth Fexco have swapped the grind of the city for a bucolic brand of rural life. Could their experience point the way forward for thousands of other workers around Ireland?

1st March, 2020

As Reidín O’Connor drove along the Fossa Road to her new job on the edge of Killorglin, a feeling of satisfaction washed over her.

The short spin from Killarney along the Ring of Kerry feels a million miles from the commute between Maynooth and Dublin she left behind weeks earlier. Her third day as Members and Community Manager at RDI Hub, a new €21 million digital innovation centre for start-ups, was...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Floods fears drain custom from retailers

Flood defences are working, but business owners are blaming media reports for keeping customers away

Killian Woods | 1 day ago

Glanbia to focus on new performance nutrition strategy

Group aims to rebuild revenue and margin after former driving engine of company’s growth suffers difficult year

Peter O'Dwyer | 1 day ago

Covid-19: Check staff for high temperatures, companies urged

Firms are also being asked to look at issue of sick pay as part of attempts to curtail the disruption from the coronavirus

Aaron Rogan | 1 day ago