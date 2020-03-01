How Fexco became a success story in the Kingdom

As Reidín O’Connor drove along the Fossa Road to her new job on the edge of Killorglin, a feeling of satisfaction washed over her.
The short spin from Killarney along the Ring of Kerry feels a million miles from the commute between Maynooth and Dublin she left behind weeks earlier. Her third day as Members and Community Manager at RDI Hub, a new €21 million digital innovation centre for start-ups, was...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team