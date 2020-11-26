How companies can take a stand on social issues without virtue signalling

Now more than ever people are expecting the companies they shop with and the organisations they support to take a stand on important societal issues. Social media can be the very public face of how a brand or organisation addresses these issues, and meaningful diversity, equity and inclusion actions need to be part of broader social and communications strategies.
As God-is Rivera, Twitter’s global director of culture and diversity, said in July: “This is not...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team