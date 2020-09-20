How co-working spaces could transform rural Ireland

Regina McGinley is more than a little enthusiastic about how co-working spaces could help rural Ireland. “They are going to revolutionise it,” the 35-year-old from Portlaoise said.
McGinley worked as a photographer in Dublin city in her 20s, managing her own studio. A back injury forced her to change path, and after returning to college to pursue a history degree, she is now working at the base of the Slieve Bloom mountains in...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team