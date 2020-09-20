How co-working spaces could transform rural Ireland

Regina McGinley is more than a little enthusiastic about how co-working spaces could help rural Ireland. “They are going to revolutionise it,” the 35-year-old from Portlaoise said.

McGinley worked as a photographer in Dublin city in her 20s, managing her own studio. A back injury forced her to change path, and after returning to college to pursue a history degree, she is now working at the base of the Slieve Bloom mountains in...