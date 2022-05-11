Subscribe Today
Hostelworld says recovery continuing ‘across all destinations’

Demand for travel to Europe back to 2019 levels, according to the online booking platform

Ellie Donnelly

11th May, 2022
Gary Morrison, chief executive of Hostelworld: ‘Yes, there is cost inflation, but it is more than covered by booking value inflation.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Online booking platform Hostelworld is seeing a recovery in travel “across all destinations and demand segments”.

Booking demand into Europe has almost fully recovered to 2019 levels, with some markets exceeding 100 per cent, Hostelworld said in a statement ahead of its AGM today.

The travel company is also seeing booking momentum returning, albeit more slowly, in Oceania and Asian destinations as markets reopen for international travel.

