Hostelworld says recovery continuing ‘across all destinations’
Demand for travel to Europe back to 2019 levels, according to the online booking platform
Online booking platform Hostelworld is seeing a recovery in travel “across all destinations and demand segments”.
Booking demand into Europe has almost fully recovered to 2019 levels, with some markets exceeding 100 per cent, Hostelworld said in a statement ahead of its AGM today.
The travel company is also seeing booking momentum returning, albeit more slowly, in Oceania and Asian destinations as markets reopen for international travel.
